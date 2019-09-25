EFVIWNmXYAAo03F.jfif

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials are seeking information about a mail theft that occurred Monday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon stating they are looking for information about a mail theft that happened near Northeast 112th and A Highway.

They are also seeking information about a red F150 that they believe may be involved.

If you recognize the truck or have any information regarding the theft, you’re asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3799.

