CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials are seeking information about a mail theft that occurred Monday morning.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon stating they are looking for information about a mail theft that happened near Northeast 112th and A Highway.
We’re looking for information regarding a mail theft the morning of 9/23 near NE 112th and A Highway involving this F150. If you recognize it or have any info that could help please contact us at 816-407-3799. pic.twitter.com/LYRdQkqiGQ— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) September 25, 2019
They are also seeking information about a red F150 that they believe may be involved.
If you recognize the truck or have any information regarding the theft, you’re asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 816-407-3799.
