CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office continues to warn community members about an increase in overdose deaths and near-fatal overdoses from pills laced with fentanyl. The sheriff’s office hosted a second Community Drug Education Summit at Kearney High School Monday.
Rebecca Everitt spoke at the event hoping to raise awareness about overdoses following her son’s death. “He was my baby,” Everitt said as a large photo of her son Taylor Everitt was projected onto a screen in the auditorium.
Everitt says in November 2019 her son Taylor broke his leg when he was hit by a car. She says his pain lingered. On October 28, 2020, he took a pill hoping for relief. “It was Percocet that he thought he was taking,” Everitt said. “It was laced with fentanyl.”
While at work on that life altering day, her younger son called her in a panic. “He found him and he started screaming, ‘he is not breathing,’” Everitt said. “Everybody thinks this is not going to happen to me. I want people to know it takes one pill.”
Clay County Drug Task Force Detective Sgt. Gary Blackwell says community members of all ages need to be aware that counterfeit pills are being sold. He says the counterfeit pills are often round and blue with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other side. The DEA found that approximately 42%, or two out of every five, counterfeit pills seized contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
“These are 100% Counterfeit pills. They're not pills that come from a pharmacy,” Blackwell said. “They're not pills that came from a pharmacy and then are laced with fentanyl.”
Last year, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Drug Squad investigated more than a dozen overdose cases involving fentanyl-laced pills and nine deaths. In 2020, there were two overdose deaths in Clay County. “This this an epidemic and it shows no signs of letting up,” Blackwell said. “I'm afraid we're going to lose a large portion of an entire generation of Americans due to this.”
Last year the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics (MoWIN) Task Force seized more than $5 million worth of fentanyl in the Kansas City metro area. “It's the largest killer of Americans between 15 and 25 right now,” Blackwell said.
Everitt says she will continue to share her son’s story in hopes that doing so could save someone else’s life. “Every day I still cry for him. His family misses him every day,” Everitt said. “I don’t want anybody to go through what we are going through.”
Another Community Drug Education Summit will be hosted at 6PM on March 16th at the Gladstone Community Center.
Anyone who is struggling with substance abuse, can anonymously call the Substance Abuse Treatment Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the HHS website by clicking here.
