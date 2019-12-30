CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One homeowner called KCTV5 News after they saw stacks and stacks of white boxes labeled, “destroy securely” in the hallway of the Clay County Courthouse. That caught our attention because thousands of people are going in and out of the courthouse Monday to pay personal property taxes.
“Having my personal information out for anyone to grab is ridiculous and puts me in physical and financial jeopardy. Anybody can grab anybody’s address and go do whatever. It’s put me on high alert.
If I wasn’t going to call you, I was going to call the cops,” Clay County resident Chad Light said.
KCTV5 News went to the courthouse to ask Clay County collector Cathy Rinehart about the personal information, such as names, addresses, signatures and vin numbers in the hallway for anyone to take.
Rinehart said the boxes had been in the hallway for three or four days and she said having the boxes there was not a security risk. She went on to say most of the information in the boxes is the same information you can find online.
One thing in the boxes that you can not find online is your signature. Rinehart said that it was no risk to have the signatures out in the open. Rinehart then told KCTV5 News the real concern is other members of county government not doing their jobs.
“Here’s the problem, we called to have them destroyed. We called three or five weeks ago, not my job to get them out of the hallway, I have no place to put them,” Rinehart said.
KCTV5 News contacted the county to ask for a response but have not heard back.
Even though KCTV5 News did not get a clear look inside the boxes, if you live in Clay County, there’s a chance your information is hanging out in the hallway near the women’s restroom.
