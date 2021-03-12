CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Clay County is passing on millions of dollars in federal assistance to local residents who need rental assistance, county officials announced Friday morning.
The Clay County Auditor's Office and Community Care Link developed the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to distribute $3.6 million to county tenants struggling with home rent.
"We have worked hard together as a county to stand up this $3.6 million from scratch in a little over a month's time," said county auditor Victor Hurlbert.
This program will go to Clay County residents outside of Kansas City proper, as the city has its own rental assistance program.
Those wanting to apply should fill out an interest form here, on the county's website.
