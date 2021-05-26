UPDATE: Amanda, Jacob and Daisy Montgomery have been located safe by authorities in Camden County, Missouri.
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators are still trying to locate a woman and her two children who have not been seen since May 9.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Amanda J. Montgomery is 30 years old. Her children are 3-week-old Daisy Montgomery and 4-year-old Jacob D. Montgomery.
They are from Missouri City, Missouri in Clay County.
None of them have been seen or heard from since May 9, which is more than two weeks ago.
They were reportedly traveling to Camdenton, Missouri but never arrived there.
They were possibly a driving a dark grey Ford Escape with Missouri license plates of "JF6 N6W."
If you have any information about where this mother and her two children are, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 816-407-3700 (extension 0).
No further information is available at this time.
