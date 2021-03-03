CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Health Department on Wednesday released new guidelines saying that local COVID-19 transmission rates are low enough for schools to consider returning to in-person learning for 3-5 days a week.
The guidelines stop short of recommending schools return to in-person learning, and are specifically labeled as "school guidance." Several county school districts already do in-person learning currently, though.
For example, Liberty School District's elementary students go to school in-person five days a week, with secondary students on a hybrid schedule. North Kansas City School District has a similar arrangement.
This is the first time, though, that the health department has acknowledged that local COVID-19 numbers are at a level where it's safe for students to potentially have full in-person learning.
Clay County Public health Center's full opening guidance for schools can be found here.
Wednesday's update states:
After evaluation of several studies on in-school transmission of COVID-19, as well as evaluation of local in-school transmission data based on case investigations & contact tracing, school districts may consider returning to on site learning for 3, 4, or 5 days per week, provided in-school transmission rates remain low, community transmission remains below 100 new cases per 100,000 population over the course of 7 days, and schools are able to successfully implement active mitigation measures. CCPHC recognizes that each school district may have additional planning and/or safety requirements they choose to implement before expanding their current in-person learning schedule.
