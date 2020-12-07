KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- While local COVID-19 numbers have generally trended down in recent days, at least temporarily, available ICU beds are still at a premium.
Here is where area communities stand on ICU bed availability, according to data compiled and continually updated by the Mid-America Regional Council:
- KC Metro: 107
- Kansas City, MO: 21
- Clay County: 2
- Jackson County (not including KCMO): 5
- Johnson County: 21
The metro's positivity rate stands at 23.3 percent, which---while high compared to other metropolitan areas---is lower than the upper 20s from over the past few weeks.
The positivity rate is the number of positive tests divided by the number of total tests processed. Experts say that number is often a better indicator of community spread than looking at raw case numbers.
Average daily new hospitalizations in the Kansas City metro area stand at about 170 per day.
