CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities say a Clay County deputy shot and killed a man who had possible explosive devices in his vehicle during an altercation in a Northland motel parking lot.
According to officials, the deputy conducted a car check at a Motel 6 parking lot located at 3636 North Randolph Road about 4:15 p.m. Monday the Worlds of Fun amusement park.
During the check, an altercation occurred where the deputy was forced into using lethal force. The deputy was not injured during the altercation.
The Kansas City Police Bomb and Arson Squad was called in to inspect a couple of packages that were found in the back of the victim's car.
The name of man who was killed wasn't immediately released. The deputy wasn't hurt.
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation. Anyone that may have information is urged to call the Homicide Unit (816)234-5043.
