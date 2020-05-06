LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – A Clay County deputy accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the county jail has been fired, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday afternoon.

The deputy had been on administrative leave while the incident was under investigation.

An initial report of a sex offense involving sodomy obtained by KCTV5 News showed that the incident took place during the morning of April 25. Family members of the inmate said they were outraged that the inmate was returned to the same facility where he was attacked.

Two weeks prior to the reported incident, another inmate at the jail died due to ingesting fentanyl.

The spokesman for the sheriff’s office said officials were very concerned about how the drug got into the jail and were in the midst of investigating that as well.

Announcing the deputy’s termination Wednesday, the sheriff’s office noted that the investigation into the reported assault was ongoing.