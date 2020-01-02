200102_Missing-Clay-Co-woman_Janet-Berry_story.jpg

Authorities are seeking help locating a missing Clay County woman.

 (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Janet Berry, 49, was last seen in Holt on Dec. 26 driving a 1996 white Ford F-150.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any info regarding Berry's location, please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 816-407-3700.

