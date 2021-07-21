CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three adults were found dead inside of a home this afternoon.
The sheriff's office says deputies went to a residence in the 400 block of Wherritt Lane in Glenaire around 1 p.m. after a neighbor said they hadn't seen them for some time.
When deputies arrived, they located the bodies of a man and two women.
The sheriff's office said there were "no obvious signs of foul play."
The sheriff's office also said they aren't looking for anyone in connection with this investigation.
Autopsies will be performed on the bodies later this week.
