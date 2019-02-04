CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The ongoing tension between Clay County and Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway ratcheted up again Monday afternoon through a pair of contradicting statements.
A spokesperson for Clay County sent out a statement to the media just after 4 p.m. which claimed Galloway had agreed to halt a subpoena filed last week seeking county records, noting that “both the Auditor and Clay County agree that serious constitutional issues surround the Auditor’s subpoena power.”
Just a short time later, Galloway refuted that claim, however, calling the announcement by the county “a grossly inaccurate statement,” and saying the legal actions taken by her office were done “to ensure the case could proceed efficiently.”
The auditor’s office noted last Thursday when they issued the subpoena that multiple requests for standard information had resulted in delays by the county and communication from multiple outside law firms.
Clay County’s statement contested that idea, claiming that the county had been “responsive and accommodating to all requests for information,” as long as those requests “clearly fall within the boundaries of the State Auditor’s authority.”
The subpoena also seeks committee memos and information regarding restrictions on donations "including but not limited to prohibitions on donations by foreign nationals or donations on behalf of a third party."
County officials said in their release that they are seeking to “protect County taxpayers from costs” that would be required to comply with the subpoena.
