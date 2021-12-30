City Union Mission installing 'DOME pods' to increase capacity

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The cold weather that’s moving into our area is particularly hard on Kansas City’s homeless population. During the winter months, demand for space in shelters rises dramatically.
In its quest to increase capacity, City Union Mission is trying something new. It’s using customized “DOME pods.”
“Just this week, we took delivery and are in the process of installing seven new temporary beds within our family center,” said Karl Ploeger, Director of Development for City Union Mission.
The pods include murphy beds, lockable wardrobes and a partition for privacy.
“We can take the bed down, use it as a sleeping facility. Then, during the day, we can fold it up, close the cabinets and the room can go back to its original usage,” said Ploeger.
Ploeger told KCTV5 News he hopes to have the pods installed by the end of the weekend. They will help the mission increase capacity by 30%.
City Union Mission operates a hotline to help those in need find shelter. The hotline number is 816-474-4599.
It is also seeking community support to help fund the expansion and is recruiting volunteers. If you can help, go to www.cityunionmission.org.
