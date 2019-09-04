KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News first told you about the Englewood Apartments off Waukomis Drive in 2018. Mold and cockroaches were everywhere.
“That’s really abuse. They’ve been abusing people,” Mary, a resident at the Englewood Apartments, said.
The community is shrinking after the health department shut down one building last week. But there are still 10 buildings open.
“We don’t have (a) place to go. They can’t show us a place to go. That’s why we stay there,” Mary said.
But residents are now getting some help. There are 10 pages of violations the health department found while inspecting the Englewood Apartments. KCTV5 News looked through every single page and here’s what we found.
115 violations for broken water heaters, missing smoke detectors, windows covered in cardboard, trash in the hallways, an apartment filled with sewage backup and more cockroaches.
“Everybody in Kansas City is entitled to decent, affordable housing. I don’t care what part of town you live in,” Dan Fowler, a District 2 Councilman, said. “That’s not how we do things in my district. That’s not how we do things in the Northland and that is not how we do things in Kansas City, Missouri.”
The partnership with the health department and housing and urban development helped get people in Englewood out.
KCTV5 News wasn’t able to go inside. Management came by and told us to leave and to call the company. No one returned our calls, but in an email, a spokesperson said the total renovation will cost $10 million for the 50-year-old buildings.
