KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- City officials are requesting the Kansas City Police Department present a plan for cutting $10 million from their budget due to the pandemic and loss of tax revenue.

The request was made by the city 10 days ago to the KCPD and all other city departments. The police department says the only way to do that is with major staffing cuts, suggesting 212 positions.

There were two options laid out for discussion on Tuesday during a Board of Police Commissioners meeting. The first would be to trim staff at all patrol stations. The second would be to shutdown either the Central, East or Metro patrol station. In addition, upcoming police academy classes have been canceled.

It was clear members of the police board of commissioners were troubled by all options.

“I appreciate and respect all this conversation we’re having about how we continue to do things better, but at the end of the day we’re either going to police this city or we’re not,” board president Nathan Garrett said. “I’m very concerned about the impact this is going to have on our ability to provide services to this city that it needs.”

In an update sent Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Quinton Lucas reiterated that all city departments are being asked to find cost savings to be presented to the city council.

Receiving questions on the ask by the City Manager to all city departments, including PD, FD, Public Works, Housing, etc., to find 4.5% in cost savings due to tax revenue declines. These will be part of options presented late June to City Council on budget challenges post-COVID. https://t.co/7Syqnv3OSM pic.twitter.com/URMCapcjtk — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 16, 2020

Proposed budget cuts for police couldn’t come at a more difficult time. The department logged a record amount of overtime at protests and is under heavy pressure to evolve and change policies.

Among those changes is the use of body cameras, and while those body cameras were generously donated, using those cameras come with a price tag, too. And increased tech support will be needed for a department now facing possible cuts.

Comments from the public poured in as residents watch Tuesday’s meeting online, with some people showing concerns for what would happen to neighborhoods if stations closed and bringing up worries that the department is already understaffed.

Other people watch the proceedings were more skeptical of the department’s projections, saying the KCPD budget could withstand the cuts and suggesting that police officials check with “under-funded public schools” and how to “make tough decisions.

There were also questions on if Kansas City’s lack of direct CARES Act federal funding contributed to this situation. While those federal dollars would have help pay for COVID-19 related expenses like masks and PPE, the estimated $60 million would not have covered all the loss in income the city is facing.