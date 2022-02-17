SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The City of Shawnee says they received a whopping 10 inches of snow today.
"Thank you all for your patience as crews work this challenging storm," the city said.
"Our drivers have been working around the clock to get streets cleared," the city said. "As you might imagine, it is taking crews several passes because there is so much heavy snow."
"Please know that crews are working to get to every street as quickly and safely as possible," the city continued. "It is just going to take some time. If you do feel you've been missed, please enter a Citizen Service Request at cityofshawnee.org/csr."
