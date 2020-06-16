LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - The city of Lawrence is looking to decriminalize homelessness. There’s a proposed ordinance change on the agenda for Tuesday night that would ease no-camping rules when the city’s homeless shelters are full at night.
There’s a lot of passionate opinions on both sides of this debate. The city council will discuss whether to allow homeless people to camp in public right of way at a meeting at 5:30.
When the Lawrence Community Shelter reduced its capacity last year, many citizens feared there would be more people sleeping on the streets and in public parks.
“I am concerned about the cleanliness, the safety issues,” Janice Griffin, whose house sits right next to Naismith Valley Park said.
She says there are often people camping in the woods along the trail.
“You’re camping deep in the woods. Are they going to jump out at me? I don’t know. I’m not this big strong strapping man where I can defend myself all the time,” Griffin said.
Griffin feels for those in need but would prefer the city designate safe places for them to go at night, rather than allowing people to camp in any public space.
In downtown Lawrence, KCTV5 News found people who support the idea of allowing the homeless to sleep wherever they feel safe.
“It shouldn’t even be something that’s chargeable as a crime. You already don’t have a lot. You can’t have your dignity taken away too,” Brittany Cavaco said.
KCTV5 News also met Lawrence residents who have been homeless in the city on and off.
“The daytime, it’s all breezy, breezy. But the nighttime, the nighttime, welcome to the jungle baby,” Dejay Johnson said.
Johnson says sometimes there is no other option but to sleep in a public space like a sidewalk or porch.
He supports the idea of letting people do that and believes the city should do better supporting those without options.
“Places where they can go and rest and shower. That’s what the big demand is at work. I want to shower; they want to bathe,” Johnson said.
Everyone KCTV5 News spoke with agrees the proposed ordinance change Tuesday night will not solve the problem of homelessness.
“I really think we need to put our heads together and come up with a variety of options and employ as already of options. Not just one solution,” Griffin said.
The proposal would add an exemption to the existing no-camping rule, allowing homeless people to camp only when shelters are full.
It’s similar to what cities like Austin, Texas and Boise, Idaho have in place.
