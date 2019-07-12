BALDWIN CITY, KS (KCTV) – The residents of Baldwin City have been asked to conserve water as the city tries to fix a leak.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Baldwin City, Kansas, they found a water leak at the North Pumping Station which is the main water line going into Baldwin City.
The city is currently searching for replacement parts to make the repairs, they have calls out to several vendors, as the parts needed are very specific to size and pressure rating.
They are asking residents to conserve water to help the water they do have in the towers last.
As of 2:00 p.m. Friday, each of the towers have approximately 11.5 feet of water, which the city said should last for approximately 8-10 hours.
There is no need to boil your water at this time, the city said.
The city will keep residents updated on their Facebook page and the city website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.