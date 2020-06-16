KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Public Safety Study Group will take a look at the pros and cons of local control of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. They will also examine just how effective current violence prevention efforts are specifically violence involving guns.
Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas appointed current council members, a former Kansas City police chief and current and former prosecutors to form the study group that will make recommendations to city leaders. Tuesday night they heard a different perspective from business owner and father Bill Kimble.
“I currently reside in the 64130-zip code commonly called the, “murder factory” in Kansas City. I also come to you as an individual who has served 13-years in prison and who has gotten their life back together,” Kimble said.
Kimble asked the group to look into ways to help people living in neighborhoods that are deteriorating to better themselves.
“I believe that the reduction of crime can be achieved with a combination of mental health counseling and an economic jobs program to help people become self-sufficient by learning a trade,” Kimble said.
Kimble supports local control of the police department. Former Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief and current Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté told the committee he is not convinced local control is the answer.
“It all depends on what chief you have. If you have a chief who doesn’t have a backbone, you are going to have some problems because everyone is going to yank him or her around. Be careful who you pick as chief if you change the structure,” Sheriff Darryl Forté said.
Kansas City, Missouri Councilwoman second District-at-large Teresa Loar pointed out she has been a member of many committees discussing these issues.
“I know we have a shelf full of studies from the past,” Loar said. “We had KC NoVA with all of the agencies coming forward and working together. It cost a lot of money. Did it work? Obviously not. Our homicides rates are higher than ever.”
This is just the beginning of their discussions. The Public Safety Study Group will complete a report with recommendations. They must present that report to City Council no later than September 30th.
Public Safety Study Group Members:
- Jim Corwin, former Kansas City Police Department Police Chief, Chair
- Melesa Johnson, Attorney, Seyferth, Blumenthal & Harris
- Jared Bustamante, Assistant Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney
- Councilwoman Teresa Loar, Second District At-Large
- Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Third District
