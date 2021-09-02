WESTON, MO (KCTV) -- Weston City Hall will be closed for the rest of business on Thursday due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The building is located at 300 Main St.
It is still pending if it will be open Friday or not.
Update: City hall was closed as a precaution due to an employee's child possibly being exposed to COVID.
The employee is quarantined with the child "to be on the safe side" for city staff and residents.
If you have questions, you can contact staff on Friday during normal business hours.
