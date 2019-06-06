KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The debate over the name of a historic street in Kansas City will now go in front of voters this fall.
During a meeting Thursday, the City Council unanimously passed a plan to put the choice of changing the of name The Paseo to Martin Luther King Boulevard on the November ballot.
The street began transitioning to MLK in February, but the decision to rename the street has been met with a great deal of community pushback.
While many people believe that the city should honor the famed civil rights leader, the choice to remove the name of the historic road was far from a unanimous decision.
A petition to reverse the decision has been circulating for over a month, garnering thousands of signatures.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.