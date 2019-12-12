KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Renters in Kansas City will soon have new power with their landlords after the city council passed a long-debated “tenants bill of rights” Thursday.
Passing by a 12-1 margin, the new regulation will mandate that rental properties maintain certain minimum amenities and that landlords cannot discriminate against those with disabilities, criminal or financial histories, or on the basis of race, religion, nation of origin, gender or gender identity, among others.
Landlords will also be required to give 234 hours notice before they can enter a rental unit. The new measure also gives renters protection from retaliation by landlords if they complain about code violations or try to organize a tenants union.
Many metro landlords had came out opposing parts of the measure, saying that it will give them no other option than to raise rental prices.
Mayor Quinton Lucas sponsored the measure, and he was quick to applaud its passage, saying the entire Kansas City community should be proud of the rights this gives renters.
BREAKING: the City Council just passed our #KCTenantsRights package 💥💥💥Our entire community should be proud of these policies and what they will mean for the 49 percent of Kansas Citians who are renters. pic.twitter.com/XJ0w0UHe6t— Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) December 12, 2019
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
