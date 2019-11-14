KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city council has passed an ordinance aimed at getting guns out of the hands of those involved in domestic violence.
It makes it illegal for anyone who is the subject of a restraining order or who has been convicted of domestic violence to carry a gun.
It mirrors federal law, but Mayor Quinton Lucas said this will make it easier for city police to enforce.
