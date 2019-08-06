KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – City leaders are planning a legislative secession that that will discuss residency and employment with the city.
Currently to work for Kansas City you a person had to be a resident. However, Wednesday’s secession could change that for firefighters.
The legislation would allow people to apply to join the firefighter’s union without having to live in Kansas City. The proposal would create a preference for employing military members.
The secession will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Council Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.