KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - An ordinance that would limit the prosecutorial bar for certain acts within Kansas City, Missouri, was hotly debated by city council members Tuesday before heading to the full council with some changes.

Among the changes was removing a provision to make the ordinance retroactive, meaning anyone who was charged with a violent act between May 29 and June 2 during the protests on the Country Club Plaza can expect those charges to stick.

Councilwoman Heather Hall expressed concerns over the ordinance, saying she does not support the idea of retroactively changing laws and believes the city should allow those charged with crimes face a judge. Other council members didn’t express direct support or opposition.

Speakers at the committee meeting Tuesday were passionate, as both sides were given a chance to address the council. For three hours, people on both sides of this issue addressed council over whether they believe charges against protesters should be dropped.

Even before the hours of discussion, many people waited outside city hall in order to be in the line to testify before the committee.

A group of wives of Kansas City police officers spoke, pleading for any charges to stick, saying those officers were subjected to being hit with frozen water bottles, bricks, acid and even a pig’s head.

The overwhelming number of people speaking Tuesday, however, were asking for charges against otherwise peaceful protesters to be dropped, saying this is their right and that while things certainly got heated at times, that should be allowable since the protests were over a serious, important topic.

Many police officers were hurt from flying rocks, bricks, and frozen water bottles during the protests, and while many protesters say that’s wrong, they still don’t agree with the number of people arrested.

Over that first weekend of protests, 1,200 arrests were made city-wide. Not all were at the protest, and now the council must decide which charges, if any, will be dropped.

When council started discussing the ordinance, mayor pro tem Kevin McManus did address the speakers, saying he had been moved by the testimony and that he wants people to know that he supports them and that they attended to “help change systemic racism in the city.”

The ordinance goes in front of the full city council on Thursday.