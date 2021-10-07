KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the KCMO City Council approved Vantage's concessions proposal for the new terminal at KCI.
The vote was 9-1-1, leading to the contact being awarded to Vantage Airport Group.
“Part of our mission with the New Terminal is to provide the highest level in customer service and amenities and convey a sense of place of the Kansas City region,” said Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein. “The Vantage Airport Group plan checks those boxes and more. We are eager to roll up our sleeves and work with Vantage to further improve the new front door to the community for Kansas Citians and our visitors.”
“Vantage Airport Group is delighted with today’s City Council vote to approve our proposal to deliver an unparalleled and uniquely Kansas City-inspired concession program at the New Terminal at Kansas City International Airport,” said Rob van Snik, Senior Director, Commercial Development, and leader of the KCI concessions project. “Our commitment to providing opportunities for local small businesses, inclusion of beloved local brands, minority-owned involvement at every level of the project, and strong partnership with local labor unions will help ensure we deliver a concession program that creates a true sense of place, which visitors to this great city will embrace and Kansas Citians can be proud of and call their own.”
A release about the vote says: "The selection committee recommended Vantage Airport Group because of its experience at other airports worldwide, the inclusion of local and national brands (80%+ local), the offering of significant opportunities for small businesses and woman- and minority-owned businesses (17 firms listed and 59 percent allocated to Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprises), and a strong financial offer with a private investment of $65 million requiring no public tax dollars, among other key criteria. There is an estimated $1.5 billion in concession sales over the life of the 15-year contract."
