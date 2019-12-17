KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just one month after the Church of Scientology unveiled its new location at a historic bank building at 18th and Grand, it’s promoting its family-friendly Winter Wonderland.
The main event Tuesday night was a jazz show drawing adults in a tent that’s typically the site of a petting zoo when it’s not too cold for the animals.
Paige Little came from Liberty to listen to the music.
KCTV5 News ask her, “Did you know that this event was a Scientology thing?”
Little responded by saying, “Yes, I did. I’m very fascinated by Scientology so I look forward to learning more about it.”
KCTV5 News didn’t meet anyone at the event who hasn’t already either joined the church or at least admired Scientology.
“There’s nothing wrong with it. Read a little bit of it. You’d be surprised what you might learn,” Executive Director of ‘I Am My Brother’s Keeper’ Charles Johnson said.
Across the street from the holiday festivities is the Church of Scientology’s new home, in a Beaux Arts style bank building it renovated.
Skeptics have questioned whether the event Tuesday night is an attempt to mainstream their controversial reputation and recruit members or promote themselves.
But a church spokeswoman says they already made their presence well known at the grand opening last month, and this is about nothing more than seasonal togetherness.
“…and having something positive for anyone no matter who you are to come together as a group,” Susanna Johansson with the Church of Scientology said.
As for the portrayals of the church as a cult or a business masquerading as a church, she refused to refute those portrayals directly and, multiple times, instead simply said that anyone who wants to know what they’re about can go to their website.
