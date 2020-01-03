LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- A church in Liberty behind the Academy Sports where Thursday’s big crime spree took place is now speaking out.
It all started at the sports store, where police say Jeffery Millsap stole a gun from the store. He then headed to Landmark Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram in Independence and shot a salesperson multiple times before fleeing. Police were finally able to track him down in Holt, where he was shot and killed.
KCTV5’s Greg Payne has been working all day to track down answers in this case because there are still questions that many people are asking, starting with, “What was the motive behind this incident?”
He first went to the Independence Police Department, which at this time has not responded back about the situation.
He then went to the suspect’s family’s house in Holt for answers but was told to leave.
The last stop was the dealership, where employees didn’t want to discuss the situation either.
That led him back to Academy Sports. Today, the St. James Catholic Church behind the store held a press conference addressing their many concerns with the store selling firearms right near a school.
“You would think it wouldn’t be an availability to be able to purchase a gun so easily and quickly and to walk out of the store with it,” said Father Mike Roach.
Roach said that, luckily, school was not in session when this occurred or else children would have been at the playground.
Church leaders said they’ve walked over to Academy Sports a number of times over the last year, asking for changes.
Those changes include locking the guns better, being more protective over the ammunition, and adding protection around the outside building,
They church has a school, so parents and teachers are worried and even more on alert than before.
“We would like increased security measures, such as a fence built between the two properties,” said Principal Jennifer Scanlon-Smith. “We would also like them to revisit their procedures in how they handle the sale of weapons, so that we can reassure our families that everything is being done to possibly prevent a situation like yesterday.”
As far as the fence she mentioned, they do have one, but principal pointed out it isn’t very sturdy and is easy to scale.
Greg Payne spoke with employees at Academy Sports and they say they’ve done everything they can to protect from this type of situation happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.