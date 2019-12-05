KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This December will be a major first for one Kansas City neighborhood.

The Jazz District at 18th and Vine is adding a hint of blue to its festivities.

You're used to seeing the Plaza Lighting Ceremony every year. Several neighborhoods and cities in this area hold their own. There's always a giant tree with musicians and performers.

However, despite a rich history, it has never happened in Kansas City, Missouri.

A woman named Princess Jewel Anthony is already carrying the holiday spirit. She volunteered to help paint at the corner of 18th and Vine when she saw what was going up. “I needed to help them,” she said. “I needed to help somebody today.”

Jo Macklin is part of a group organizing something that's never been done there.

The Jazz District is about to host its first-ever lighting ceremony that will celebrate the city’s roots in music and baseball.

“It's a jazzy Christmas tree,” Macklin said. “It's about the Monarchs. All of it.”

“The history here is so rich,” Macklin said. “I just think we're getting the energy we need to push things forward.”

“There's tree lighting ceremonies on the Plaza, in other parts of the city,” said Iman Lott-Powell. “I don't know why we can't have one here?”

The ceremony is part of an effort to bring more people to the businesses and museums in the area. “It was long overdue,” said Bob Kendrick with the NLBM.

It’s an area Kendrick believes is vital to the city. “I hope it becomes an annual tradition and captures the essence of 18th and Vine,” he said.

It’s a gift we shouldn't take for granted.

“It used to thrive and I don't see why it can't thrive now,” Lott-Powell said.

Anthony remembers the thriving atmosphere of her childhood, and she's excited to see what light is in store.

“Jazz comes natural,” she said. “Christmas comes natural. I'll definitely be here to see this.”

They will flip the switch and light up the district on Friday at 6 p.m.