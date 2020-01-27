KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chopper5 Pilot Gregg Bourdon has flown helicopters for about the past 35 years. He’s flown in conditions similar to Sunday’s foggy weather in Calabasas, California.
“In Kansas City, the conditions are more flat than you’re going to find out in the coastal area of California, but we were in Kansas City Sunday morning and we were planning to go out and cover the Chiefs leaving from the stadium going out to KCI, but we couldn’t do it because the fog was such that we couldn’t take off,” Bourdon said.
Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six others and the pilot all died after the helicopter they were in crashed while they were en route from Bryant’s home base in Orange County to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.
The pilot was in contact with air traffic controllers just before the crash, but so far, there's no word he made any kind of distress call. Flight Track records show the helicopter they were in circled for about 12 minutes over the Glendale area.
“Once the pilot realizes that the conditions in front of them are deteriorating, visibility is reduced, he’s going to make the decision to divert or circle in order to find a different plan to get to where they’re trying to go. At that point, they can either decide to land or transition into instrument flight,” Bourdon said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the pilot was instrument rated, meaning he was qualified to fly in worse-than-normal conditions. One witness reported hearing engine troubles.
“I heard a helicopter flying and I thought it was like flying way too low and all of a sudden, I heard a thud noise and then there was nothing.''
But bourdon says that was likely not the case.
“Most of the noise a helicopter makes or is generating is generated by the main rotor and the tail rotor, in this case from what we know so far, it would be very unlikely that there was a mechanical failure, though it seems to be more just flight conditions,” Bourdon said.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) could issue a preliminary report within ten days, but a full investigation typically takes up to one year.
The NTSB hosted a press conference Monday evening stating the progress in the investigation.
