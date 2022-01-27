KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs Kingdom is home to some of the best barbecue in the world, but Cincinnati has its own unique dish.
Cincinnati-style chili comes heaped on a bed of noodles and covered in cheese, with a dash of cinnamon and sometimes chocolate for good measure.
The city also boasts several famous chili restaurants, including a local chain called Skyline Chili.
By contrast, Kansas city has relatively few restaurants that specialize in the stew.
Dixon's Famous Chili, however, has been a staple near Blue Ridge Cutoff for more than 100 years.
Dixon's serves its own unique recipe, cooking the meat and beans separately and with very little seasoning. Customers can add chili powder, onions, cheese and other fixings.
Walter Cox, who has been coming to Dixon's since he was a kid, said he liked having options.
"Everybody likes it just a little different he said," That's the cool thing."
As for Cincinnati style chili? Not for him.
"That's not chili to me," he said skeptically.
Melissa Thompson, a server and manager at the diner, said the restaurant does serve the chili meat and beans over noodles upon request. But Dixon's is still an entirely different style, since it does not have a tomato base.
"It's very unique," she said. "Come in and see how we do it. We think you'll like it."
