CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Ford announced last week that it was halting production of its F-150 pickup at eight plants---including in Claycomo---because of the semiconductor chip shortage. But the automaker says it will still start shipping out its new all-electric transit van starting Tuesday.
The move makes Claycomo the only Ford plant in the country to assemble both batteries and all-electric vehicles in-house. Ford says it has already received orders for more than 10,000 E-Transit vans from businesses across the country.
The E-Transit production has been a $100 million investment for the company, with 150 full-time jobs having been added to the local facility.
Reporter Taylor Johnson has more on what this means for auto workers and customers:
