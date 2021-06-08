CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) -- Chillicothe police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since June 6.
According to the police department, Larry Eugene Smith was last seen around midnight Sunday in the 14 block of Jackson St. in Chillicothe.
Smith the area left in a dark blue 1994 Ford F-150 with aluminum rails on the sides. It has Missouri license plates bearing the number "8FF U63."
Smith did not take a phone or any belongings with him.
According to the police, Smith is known to have health issues, frequent back roads, and stay under bridges.
Smith is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Smith or know where he is, you are asked to call Detective Murdock at 660-646-2121.
