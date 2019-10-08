RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One male motorcyclist is dead after a vehicle crash in Ray County Monday afternoon.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash log, the collision occurred as a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass another vehicle on Highway 13 just north of Richmond and crossed the center line into the path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson.
The driver of the pickup overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road and began to slide and returned to the roadway.
The truck traveled back into the path of the Harley Davidson and struck the rear of the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 63-year-old Jerry Kissick from Chillicothe, Missouri.
