KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Santa Claus is adjusting to the pandemic this year. He will be using a school bus to give toys to kids.
This is especially important because kids are currently not able to attend The Children’s Place’s Day Treatment program in person.
It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Santa will board the school bus to deliver gifts to more than 20 local children enrolled in The Children’s Place’s Day Treatment program.
It gives comprehensive, multidisciplinary mental health services for children under the age of 8 to heal from multiple traumatic events.
The delivery will be at The Children's Place on Rockhill Road in Kansas City.
