KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An email, sent by executives at Children’s Mercy Hospitals to employees last weekend is causing some controversy. The copy in the letter was calm, kind and supportive. It encourages staff to “learn meaningful and peaceful ways to show solidarity and stand against racism and hate in all its forms.” However, links provided as resources include anti-police rhetoric and one even discourages people from calling police for help—even in cases of domestic abuse.
- If You See Something, Do Something Instead of Calling the Cops
- What to Do Instead of Calling the Police
Those links are very concerning to Police families. “Heartbroken,” and “disappointed” are among the reactions from police family members.
Officer’s wives fear for their safety right now. One woman, a wife and mother of police officers sent us this:
Our goal and what we would like to see is this city come together. Be an example for other cities! Our officers are people, human beings, and they are not perfect! They are working every day to make it a better world. They want peace with all the citizens. Thank God this tragic event didn’t happen in Kansas City but our officers are being treated like it did and that they were the ones who did it. KCPD has removed several officers from the department for excessive force and behavior conduct, it’s just not something that is reported. Division is not what we need - at any time, but especially now, we need unity! No one likes to be stereotyped- isn’t that what this movement is all about.
-- Police Department family member
Children’s Mercy is apologetic about the email and sent this response:
Paul Kempinski, our CEO, and Marshaun Butler, our Chief Diversity Office, sent an email on Sunday to all Children’s Mercy employees intended to begin a real dialogue around racism. The essence of their message was this: “At Children’s Mercy, we are committed to the fundamental principles of equity, non-discrimination and anti-racism. Any and every act of racism or discrimination under any circumstance is unjust and unacceptable.”
They also noted that “As healthcare providers, we recognize the profound and long-term impact racism has on the health and well-being of children, families and communities. We also recognize the impact these continued acts have on our black employees who are repeatedly traumatized by witnessing and experiencing acts of racist violence.”
The letter also included several resource links. The intent was to share resources in the spirit of learning to advance our collective journey toward equity and social justice. In our effort to respond quickly, some of the links were not appropriately vetted. Had they been, we wouldn’t have included them. We deeply regret the error. Even as too many in the Black community have experienced tragic injustice, we would never support indictment of an entire profession. Children’s Mercy honors, supports and respects police officers who serve admirably under intensely stressful conditions, and with great courage.
“These times are unprecedented, and we are all working through challenges we have probably have never seen to this degree in our city,” said Jake Becchina, KCPD Spokesperson. “We extend grace to that organization, we have a long-standing relationship.
