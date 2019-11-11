KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re a parent, you know a trip to the emergency room usually involves some kind of pain for your child. Now, patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital have another option when it comes to pain relief and so far, it’s pretty promising.
It’s tough to see your child in pain, but that’s a typical day in an emergency room. There are little ones with everything from tummy aches to broken bones and both patients and parents are desperate for relief.
“It’s a nice way to make them feel better quick,” said ER physician Dr. Jami Jackson.
That’s why Jackson and others at Children’s Mercy Hospital are offering acupuncture for pain. Jackson says so far, it’s getting mixed reactions from parents. That may simply be because it’s so unexpected.
“Really when we bring it up, we’ll bring it up as an adjunct to what we’re already doing for the family. So if you’re already giving pain medicine and we’re already giving ibuprofen, maybe ask like, do you want this in addition to what we’re offering you?” said Jackson.
What the ER is offering are two different procedures and the doctors demonstrated them for us. “Battlefield acupuncture” consists of five needles placed in the external ear. They look similar to piercings. Those can be left on for pain relief for up to a week.
The other is called “4 gates” which is one needle in each hand and one needle in each foot. Those are typically left on for about 20-30 minutes.
The acupuncture works best on kids from about 10-years-old through the teen years. In many cases, doctors have found it calms anxiety which is a common feeling to have in the ER.
“Works well for headaches and abdominal pain as well as other muscular skeletal types of pain,” said pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Dilts.
Dilts says they’d seen such great success treating patients at their headache center, it was only natural to want to offer it to all their patients.
“Parents want what’s best for their kids, and sometimes that might not always be a pill. Acupuncture is a safe and effective treatment for pain. It’s well tolerated by most children and teenagers,” Dilts said.
So what about the cost? Right now, Children’s Mercy Hospital is wrapping or bundling the cost into the ER visit, but they say more and more insurance companies are starting to cover acupuncture.
