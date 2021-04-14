KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Researchers in Kansas City have brought another vaccine trial to the Kansas City metro area, this one involving children at Children's Mercy Hospital.
The children in this Pfizer vaccine trial range from six months to 12 years old and on Wednesday morning, three kids were the first to start their two-year commitment to this program.
The children will get their blood drawn and nose swaps frequently, as researchers are trying to find out what dose amount is appropriate for kids.
“In order to get rid of this pandemic we need to be able to offer vaccines to everyone," said Dr. Barbara Pahud, director of infectious diseases research. "Children, so far, have been missing because we needed to make sure the vaccine was safe first for adults. Now it’s the stage where we test in children and that’s exciting.”
The kids involved aren’t considered vaccinated until researchers find the correct dose and it’s approved by the FDA.
