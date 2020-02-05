Chiefs Championship Parade

Chiefs Championship Parade

 Maggie Holmes - KCTV5 News

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV5) --- The Kansas City Police Department said eight children were temporarily lost during Wednesday's Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

They were safely united with their families, police say.

"The Lost Child Reunification points successfully reunited 8 lost youth with their families," police said in a statement. "This does not account for the number of children that were handled by parade officers informally within very short time in their immediate areas, without need to contact/involve LCR."

Police believe most of the children were united "in a matter of minutes or less" with their families. 

