WALDRON, MO (KCTV) -- First responders took a small child to the hospital on Sunday after responding to a call that said a child had been struck by a car.
The incident happened in the 7100 block of NW Railroad Ave. in Waldron around 6 p.m.
Family at the scene told KCTV5 News that the little girl was partially under a vehicle with a roughly 5-foot trailer attached to it when they were trying to move it.
The child, who is about 14 months old, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
Police said the family had just moved in to the home, which is why a trailer was attached to the vehicle.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.