INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a child died due to a gunshot wound on Sunday night.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, they believe the child was 2 years old.
The Independence Police Department said the shooting happened at 9:14 p.m. at a residence in the 200 block of E. Walnut.
According to a tweet from Jean Peters Baker's Office, however, the child died "because a gun was not secured."
Prosecutor Baker stated the incident did happen in her jurisdiction, but that Missouri doesn't "have safe storage laws . . . for fear of violating one's unfettered right to possess."
"[T]hese laws save lives," she added at the end of her tweet.
According to her office, no charges have been filed yet.
