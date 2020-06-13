PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a crash on I-29 on Saturday evening led to a child's death.
The crash happened on northbound I-29 near the 19.6 mile marker.
MSHP said a Toyota Prius with two children and two adults inside was stopped in traffic when a Ford Exploring hit the car from behind.
A child was killed and the three other people in the care were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The person driving the Explorer was also injured and taken to the hospital.
As a result of this crash, two other vehicles were hit. However, neither of the people driving those vehicles were injured.
No further information is available at this time until a crash report is released, likely in the morning.
