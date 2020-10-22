KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A 2-year-old boy was safely recovered Thursday following a high-speed chase after being kidnapped in Kansas City, KS, according to police.
Police responded about 11:30 a.m. to North 26th Street and Wood Avenue, where they said a woman grabbed the child and took off in a blue-gray Dodge Charger.
Police followed, and Kansas Highway Patrol joined the chase, which ended up southbound on U.S. 69 Highway.
Kansas troopers used stop-sticks to blow three of the car's tires on the highway near 247th Street, just north of Louisburg in southern Johnson County, Kansas.
The boy was safely recovered from the scene, and the woman was taken into custody.
Police did not yet have any information on the exact circumstances of the kidnapping or the suspect's motivation.
