KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a triple shooting that happened in KC on Thursday evening.
The police said it happened in the area of 56th and Wabash around 5 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.
One of those victims is a minor under the age of 10 years old. That child is in stable condition.
The other two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
