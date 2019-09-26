INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The police in Independence are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon, injuring a child.
The shooting happened at 2:25 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Cedar Ave.
The victim, a child, was shot following an altercation. The child is in the hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene following the shooting but was later taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri. The police are not saying how or if he is related to the victim.
The police are still investigating.
A neighbor told KCTV5 News she saw a man and woman fighting over a toddler, pulling him and fighting over who was going to get him.
Soon after, they heard gunshots. One man says 10 to 12 of them. He then saw an SUV speed around the corner and a woman yelling, “They have my baby!”
The SUV had the window shot out.
Police said the details are confusing and they have conflicting accounts. They said the child shot is grade school aged, so that wouldn’t be the one the neighbor saw the couple fighting over.
The SUV ended up about half a mile away, where a witness told KCTV5 he saw a child being put in an ambulance and at least two other small children in the SUV.
Neighbors said the woman lives where the incident happened and seems to get two children on weekends.
The police have not currently confirmed the child's actual age.
One neighbor was in tears when she heard a child was hit. Another was angry.
“Too close to home,” one said. “Probably something stupid. Reckless people with reckless guns cause reckless episodes. It’s pretty hard to deal with. I’m home with my daughter, hear the first few shots, run to the front, grab her, and throw her in the kitchen.”
