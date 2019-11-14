car into house in belton
(Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News)

BELTON, MO (KCTV) – According to police, a 4-year-old was injured when a car went into a Belton home on Thursday night.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Colbern at about 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found that the driver had run away already.

The injured child was found inside the home and was taken to the local hospital.

The suspected driver was taken into custody a short distance away.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone who saw the crash or has any information about it is asked to call the Belton Police Traffic Division at 816-331-5522.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.