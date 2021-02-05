KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 5-year-old is fighting for their life after a three-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium, which Kansas City police say involved Chiefs Linebackers Coach Britt Reid.
Britt is Head Coach Andy Reid’s son
As of right now, no charges have been filed and no final finding of fault has been reported but police say there is an investigation underway.
KCTV5’s Emily Rittman was at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday with details of a search warrant filed in the case.
According to the search warrant, investigators took four vials of blood from Britt Reid to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash last night.
Police returned to the scene this afternoon.
Just last night after 9, a Chevy Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help.
That’s when a Ram pickup truck struck both vehicles.
A 5-year-old who was in one of the vehicles was critically hurt. A 4-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Court documents identify the striking driver as Britt Reid.
According to the search warrant, an officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot.
When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had 2-3 drinks and he was on Adderall.
According to court records, the officer conducted several sobriety tests and Reid showed signs of impairment.
We have reached out to the Chiefs for comment and they sent the following:
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs on Outside Linebackers Coach Britt Reid
“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.