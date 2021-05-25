KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A boy is in the hospital tonight after being struck by a vehicle while cycling earlier today.
According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. in the area of E. 48th Terrace and Breckenridge Avenue.
A blue Honda was going north on Breckenridge when a 10-year-old boy on a black BMX bike came from the west side of the street and went in front of the vehicle.
The driver wasn't able to stop and struck the young bicyclist.
The boy sustained life-threatening injuries.
The person driving the Honda and two children inside the vehicle were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.