LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A child abuse case in Jackson County is now getting a second look from the prosecutor’s office following the death of a five month old baby girl.
Right now 23 year-old Jeremiah Ivy is behind bars, charged with child abuse causing physical injury.
When he was charged with that crime on March 2nd, the child was fighting for her life here at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
The baby was taken off life support and died April 12th, so now the case in under review and new charges may come.
The baby’s mother, 22 year-old Kennadie Johnson, is beside herself with grief, and guilt.
“I just made a mistake of letting someone come into our life that I didn’t know enough,” she said.
Johnson’s daughter, Karsyn Johnson, was a healthy, happy baby girl.
Karsyn was about three months old when Johnson woke up on Super Bowl Sunday, alarmed the baby didn’t wake up to eat in the night.
Johnson found Karsyn in her bassinet not breathing.
“When I was a baby, and as a little kid, that’s what I used to do. I would stop breathing in my sleep. So I had to get my tonsils removed to prevent me from doing that, so I thought that’s what was going on with her,” Johnson said.
Doctors quickly found something more alarming.
Multiple skull fractures, brain swelling, and rib fractures that were already weeks into the healing process.
“He pretty much was abusing my daughter for all those weeks and you couldn’t tell. She had no bruises on her. She was perfectly, pretty baby. Cheerful and always smiling,” Johnson said.
Johnson said her boyfriend, Ivy, seemed good with Karsyn, constantly playing with her and making her smile.
The two met online before Karsyn was born. Johnson said she searched for him on Casenet, but he had given her a fake name. She says he had her fooled in many ways.
“He just was a true gentleman that you would never think that that was him. Like he did everything you would want in a man,” she said.
Now she hopes he goes to prison and never gets out, and that other mothers can learn from her pain.
“I just hope people are aware of who they let around their children. It’s really sick out here in the world. Very sick people,” she said.
