KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local bakeries are mixing up the secret to success during the industry’s slow season.
Typically during the month of January there’s a lull, but in Kansas City the new year means post season runs.
“This city loves the Chiefs,” said Dolce Bakery Owner Erin Brown.
Brown has a page on her website dedicated to the hometown team. To get your order placed in time for the game this Sunday, fans must submit their orders by midnight.
Last year Dolce’s Chiefs sugar cookies outsold Valentine’s day cookies at her Prairie Village shop.
“People are excited to come in and participate,” said The Laughing Place Bakery Owner Alicia Hommon. “You know in January everyone is on a diet, but you have to have football food.”
While the playoffs give local bakers a reason to smile, the last two years have done just the opposite.
“It was a really hard couple of years,” said Brown.
Many bakeries were forced to shut their doors in 2020 after being deemed non-essential. Brown has since expanded her business, giving her an appreciation for weathering the storm.
“It’s a huge relief honestly,” said Hommon when asked about the benefits of a winning team. “There were days where we didn’t know if we’d be here, so having an opportunity to have an increase in sales during a season that’s traditionally slow for us is pretty incredible.”
Last year The Laughing Place created little “Mahomies” cake pops almost as popular as QB one himself. Just like Patrick Mahomes, they’re back for another season.
You can place your order over the phone by calling the shop during business hours at (816) 786-3890.
